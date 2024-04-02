Montembeault will be guarding the home crease against the Panthers on Tuesday, per Anthony Martineau of TVA Sports.

Montembeault stopped 27 of 29 shots en route to a 3-0 loss at home to Carolina in his last start Saturday. The 27-year-old has been solid this season, recording a .905 save percentage and a 14-14-7 record in 36 games played. He will look to be the Habs number-one goaltender going into next year after Jake Allen was traded to New Jersey.