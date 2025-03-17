Montembeault will protect the home net against Ottawa on Tuesday.
Montembeault has been victorious in six of his last seven outings (6-0-1), allowing only 14 goals on 194 shots. He has a 24-21-4 record with four shutouts, a 2.83 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 49 appearances this season. Ottawa sits 17th in the league with 2.94 goals per game, and the team is riding a six-game winning streak.
