Montembeault will guard the home net Saturday against the Oilers.

Montembeault will make a second straight start after allowing three goals in a loss to San Jose on Thursday. Overall, the 27-year-old netminder is 9-6-3 with a .907 save percentage on the season. He'll have a tough task against an Oilers team that's currently riding a nine-game winning streak.

