Montembeault will guard the road goal Wednesday against the Islanders, Andree-Anne Barbeau of RDS reports.

Montembeault surrendered seven goals on 46 shots in last Saturday's 7-1 loss to Toronto. He has a 16-17-3 record this season with a 3.36 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 38 appearances. Montembeault has gone 1-1-0 versus the Islanders this year, having stopped 63 of 68 shots.