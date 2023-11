Montembeault will defend the road goal Wednesday against Columbus.

Montembeault is coming off a 30-save performance in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Anaheim. Through nine games played, he has posted a 4-3-1 record with a 2.81 GAA and a .908 save percentage. The Blue Jackets rank 24th in the league this campaign with 2.82 goals per contest.