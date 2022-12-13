Montembeault will guard the road goal Wednesday against Ottawa.
Montembeault surrendered seven goals on 32 shots in a 7-6 overtime loss to Vancouver on Dec. 5 during his last appearance. He has a 5-2-2 record this season with a 2.97 GAA and a .908 save percentage. The Senators sit 18th in the league with 3.07 goals per game.
