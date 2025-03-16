Montembeault turned aside 21 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.
A Mackie Samoskevich tally early in the second period denied Montembeault his fifth shutout of the season, but the 28-year-old netminder still turned into another impressive effort. He hasn't taken a regulation loss since before the 4 Nations Face-Off, going 6-0-1 over his last seven starts with a dazzling 1.96 GAA and .928 save percentage as the Canadiens make a push for a playoff spot.
