Montembeault made 22 saves in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

The 28-year-old netminder hasn't taken a regulation loss since play resumed after the 4 Nations Face-Off, and over his last eight starts Montembeault boasts a 7-0-1 record with a dazzling 2.09 GAA and .922 save percentage. That surge has carried him to his first career 25-win campaign, and it's also pushed the Habs into the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference heading into the home stretch of the schedule.