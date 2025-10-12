Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Steady in first win of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montembeault turned aside 20 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over Chicago.
The 28-year-old netminder was beaten twice in less than five minutes during a wild second period that featured four of the game's five goals before the 10-minute mark, but Montembeault otherwise had an answer for everything Chicago fired his way. It was his first win of the season after a tough loss in Toronto on Wednesday, and Montembeault has given up five goals on 47 shots so far as Montreal's No. 1 in the crease.
