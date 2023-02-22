Montembeault made 38 saves in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

The 26-year-old netminder outright stole this one for the Habs. Montreal was out-shot 40-18 on the night, and Montembeault denied three separate New Jersey breakaways to prevent the home team from getting back into the game. It's the second straight start, and the sixth time this season, he's faced at least 40 shots, but Montembeault is 3-3-0 in those outings with a .908 save percentage.