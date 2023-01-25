Montembeault allowed three goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Montembeault helped Montreal keep the game close for most of the night but was ultimately beaten by a Patrice Bergeron goal late in the third period before the Bruins would add an empty-net tally. Montembault has been solid lately while filling in for the injured Jake Allen (upper body). The 26-year-old Montembeault is 4-4-0 in his last eight starts with an impressive .930 save percentage. He's now 10-9-2 on the season with a .910 save percentage and a 3.14 GAA.