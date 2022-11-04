Montembeault saved 33 of 36 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to Winnipeg on Thursday.

Montembeault dropped to 2-1-1 with a 2.47 GAA and .928 save percentage in four contests this season. He's been solid in the backup role in 2022-23, but Jake Allen is expected to get the bulk of the starts as long as he's healthy, which limits Montembeault's potential fantasy value.