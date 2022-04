Montembeault stopped 37 of 41 shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Boston.

Montembeault was solid but was ultimately overmatched by Boston's offense, allowing four goals in the loss. The 25-year-old netminder has gone seven starts without recording a win, with his last victory coming on March 13. Montembeault now has a 7-17-6 record with a .891 save percentage on the season.