Montembeault stopped 38 of 39 shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Montembeault was superb Sunday, starting his second game in as many days. Artemi Panarin's second-period goal was the lone blemish on Montembeault's line, as he improves to 8-7-2 with a .910 save percentage. The 26-year-old netminder has played well while Jake Allen (upper body) has been sidelined, going 2-2-0 with a .943 save percentage in his last four starts.