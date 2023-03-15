Montembeault stopped 39 of 43 shots in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Penguins.

Montembeault was busy Tuesday, holding Pittsburgh to four goals on 43 shots in a winning effort. It's Montembeault's first win since Feb. 21 as he improves to 13-13-3 with a .905 save percentage on the season. The 26-year-old netminder has looked good at times this season while splitting time with Jake Allen, though it's tough to rely on him behind a shaky Montreal defense.