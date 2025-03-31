Montembeault stopped 24 of 26 shots on net in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

Montembeault allowed just one goal in each of the first two periods before tending a clean final frame Sunday. The 28-year-old netminder is up to a 26-23-6 record with a 2.91 GAA and a .898 save percentage. Sunday's victory was Montembeault's first since March 18 when he had a three-game winning streak. At 26 wins, he is tied for 10th in wins among goaltenders across the league. With the Habs currently occupying the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, Montembeault should continue to see the bulk of starts in net. He has solid fantasy value in all fantasy formats for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs. His next opportunity to defend the crease is Tuesday against the Panthers.