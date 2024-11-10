Montembeault made 23 saves in a 4-1 loss to Toronto on Saturday.
Montreal has surrendered a league-high 4.07 goals per game this season, and Montembeault has struggled in high-danger situations. According to MoneyPuck, he is 28th in goals saved above expected, the metric that assesses a goalie's individual impact on the game. Fantasy managers need to leave him stapled on the bench. He's allowed 18 goals in his last five starts (0-4-1).
