Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Stumbles against Sens
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montembeault made 24 saves in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Ottawa.
It was the first time since Oct. 23 that Montembeault had given up more than four goals. The 29-year-old netminder has just one win in his last six outings as Montreal searches for some consistency between the pipes, going 1-3-0 during that stretch with a shaky 3.86 GAA and .855 save percentage.
