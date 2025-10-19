Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Subpar showing Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montembeault stopped 18 of 22 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.
Montembeault has endured a rough start to the season and delivered another woeful showing in this contest. He's given up exactly four goals in his last two starts, but perhaps even more worrisome is that he's posted a save percentage below the .900 mark in three of his four starts to date. Through four contests, the 28-year-old netminder has gone 2-2-0 with a 3.26 GAA and a disappointing .857 save percentage.
