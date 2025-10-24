Montembeault stopped 23 of 29 shots in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Oilers.

Montembeault ceded the crease to Jakub Dobes in consecutive games, which were both Canadiens wins. In his return to the crease, Montembeault put in his worst performance of the campaign, dropping to 2-3-0 with a 3.82 GAA and an .842 save percentage through five starts. It's unclear how long the Canadiens will tolerate his subpar play, especially when he's yet to face 30 shots in a game. A further slump by Montembeault could open the door for Dobes to see at least an even split of starts for a while. The Canadiens continue their road trip in Vancouver on Saturday.