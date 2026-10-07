Montembeault sustained an undisclosed injury during Wednesday's practice, per Canadiens beat reporter Priyanta Emrith.

Montembeault left the skate as a result of the injury. There wasn't an immediate update, but he is being evaluated. If Montembeault isn't an option for Thursday's home game against Nashville, then the Canadiens will need to call up a goaltender. Jakub Dobes might get the start regardless of Montembeault's availability, but Dobes chances of getting the assignment naturally increase if Montembeault is injured.