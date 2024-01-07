Montembeault made 45 saves in a 4-3 shootout win over the Rangers on Saturday.

The Habs were up 3-0 early in the second period, but couldn't hold the lead, but that wasn't on the Montembeault. The Rangers are an impressive team and may be the NHL's best. He then stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout, including a desperation reach back to swipe away the puck after Mika Zibanejad tried a Forsberg move. Montembeault has won two straight over impressive rivals (Rangers and Stars). He's still part of a three-headed netminding monster, but the hottest hand should win out, at least short term.