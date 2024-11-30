Montembeault allowed four goals on 28 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.
Nine Montreal penalties led to six power play chances for New York, which scored three tims when up a skater. The loss was the third straight loss for Montembeault, who has ceded 12 goals on 82 shots during the losing streak. Montreal moves onto Boston for a Sunday afternoon contest.
