Montembeault allowed four goals on 28 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Nine Montreal penalties led to six power play chances for New York, which scored three tims when up a skater. The loss was the third straight loss for Montembeault, who has ceded 12 goals on 82 shots during the losing streak. Montreal moves onto Boston for a Sunday afternoon contest.

