Montembeault stopped 11 of 12 shots in relief of Jakub Dobes in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

Montembeault was called on early in the second period when the Canadiens fell behind 3-1. Because the Canadiens were able to match the three goals Dobes gave up, Montembeault ended up holding the loss after giving up the decisive tally to Zemgus Girgensons in the second period -- the Lightning also added an empty-netter in the third. Montembeault dropped to 18-21-3 with a 3.00 GAA and an .897 save percentage over a career-high 42 appearances. He's on Team Canada's roster for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, but it's unclear who of Montembeault, Jordan Binnington or Adin Hill will handle the bulk of the workload during the tournament.