Montembeault allowed four goals on 24 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

Montembeault got off to a shaky start, allowing two goals in the first period before settling in and holding Minnesota to one goal over the final two frames. However, Kirill Kaprizov's goal with five seconds left in overtime stuck Montembeault with the loss. The 27-year-old netminder is now 1-1-2 with an .891 save percentage over his last four outings. Overall, Montembault is 7-4-3 on the season with a .907 save percentage and 2.86 GAA while splitting starting duties with Jake Allen in Montreal.