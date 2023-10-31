Montembeault stopped 23 of 25 shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Montembeault kept things close, but the Canadiens never gave him a lead to protect. He also turned aside a penalty shot in overtime, but he gave up two goals on four shootout attempts to take the loss. The 27-year-old is 2-1-1 with 12 goals allowed on 126 shots, good for a .905 save percentage. Jake Allen has been slightly better, but both he and Montembeault should continue to split almost all of the Canadiens' starts, with Cayden Primeau mixing in on occasion.