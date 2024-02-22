Montembeault made 20 saves in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

All of Buffalo's scoring came in the second period, and while Montembeault kept the visitors off the board in the third, Montreal couldn't find an equalizer. The 27-year-old netminder has lost three straight starts, and in 11 outings since the beginning of January he's posted a shaky 3.61 GAA and .901 save percentage to go with a 5-5-1 record.