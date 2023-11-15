Montembeault turned aside 27 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Flames.

Montreal's offense gave him little support -- the one goal the Habs did manage to score banked in off Rasmus Andersson -- and Montembeault had little chance on the game-winner, as Calgary rookie Connor Zary was allowed to park in front of the net for a tap-in goal. Montembeault has just one win in his last five appearances, going 1-2-1, but his 2.47 GAA and .914 save percentage over that stretch could soon have him moving past a struggling Jake Allen on the depth chart.