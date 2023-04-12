Montembeault will get the starting nod for both Wednesday's clash with the Islanders as well as Thursday's matchup with Boston.

Montembeault will take both games of the Habs' season-ending back-to-back with Jake Allen (lower body) still on the shelf. In his 38 games this season, the 26-year-old Montembeault has posted a 16-17-3 record, 3.36 GAA and .904 save percentage. Both backstops are under contract for the 2023-24 campaign and could be in a season-long battle for starts.