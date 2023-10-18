Montembeault stopped 30 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

It was a tough night for the 26-year-old netminder. He gave up two short-handed goals 25 seconds apart in the first period on a pair of two-on-one counter-attacks by Minnesota, then the Wild's power play roared to life and scored three times over the final two frames. Montembeault is 1-1 and has an .892 save percentage through his first two starts of the season, and while Tuesday's can hardly be pinned on him, he might give way to Jake Allen for Montreal's next game Saturday against the Capitals.