Montembeault made 29 saves in a 6-3 loss to the Blues on Saturday. He allowed five goals.

The Habs were sloppy in front of him and sloppy is kind. Montembeault made strong saves and kept the score from getting out of hand. He's 2-2-1 on the season with 17 goals against and a .894 save percentage. His last win came on Oct 26. Montembeault should be on your bench until the Habs clean up their game.