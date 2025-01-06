Montembeault will defend the home crease against the Canucks on Monday.

Montembeault has been productive in recent outings, going 5-2-0 with a 2.61 GAA and .900 save percentage over his last seven starts. He rested in the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday against the Avalanche but will return to the net against a middling opponent, as the Canucks are tied for 14th in the NHL with 3.03 goals per game this year.