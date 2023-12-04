Watch Now:

Montembeault will protect the home goal Monday against Seattle.

Montembeault has won his past two starts, having stopped 56 of 61 shots. He has posted a 5-3-1 record this season with a 2.73 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 10 games played. The Kraken rank 29th in the league with 2.68 goals per contest this campaign.

