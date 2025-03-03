Montembeault will protect the home net against Buffalo on Monday, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Montembeault has stopped 68 of 73 shots during his three-game winning streak. He has a 21-21-3 record with four shutouts, a 2.90 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 45 appearances this season. Buffalo sits 12th in the league with 3.17 goals per game in 2024-25.