Montembeault will start Monday at home against Pittsburgh, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Montembeault surrendered three goals on 29 shots in a 3-1 loss to Washington on Saturday in his season debut. He will get a second straight start because Jake Allen (parental leave) is unavailable for Monday's contest. Montreal has brought up Cayden Primeau from the minors to serve as Montembeault's understudy. It will be a tough matchup against a Pittsburgh team that has scored a league-high 12 goals in two games this year.