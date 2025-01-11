Montembeault will start at home versus the Stars on Saturday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.
Montembeault will take the second half of a back-to-back after Jakub Dobes picked up an overtime win over the Capitals on Friday. The Stars have been rolling lately, winning six straight games with 25 goals scored in that span. Given the circumstances, Montembeault is not a particularly strong fantasy option despite him having won three of his last four outings.
