Montembeault will patrol the home crease Saturday against Toronto, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Montembeault surrendered five goals on 33 shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to Florida prior to being pulled after the second period. He has a 9-8-2 record this season with a 3.21 GAA and a .909 save percentage. Montembeault posted a mark of 1-1-0 versus the Leafs last season, stopping 58 of 62 shots.