Montembeault will defend the road crease against the Islanders on Thursday.
Montembeault is in the midst of a three-game winning streak in which he's posted a 2.00 GAA and .923 save percentage. He'll draw a third consecutive start and will have a relatively favorable matchup, as the Islanders are scoring 2.70 goals per game this season, which is tied for the sixth-worst mark in the NHL.
