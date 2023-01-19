Montembeault will defend the home cage against the Panthers on Thursday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Montembeault is coming off five straight appearances in which he recorded a 2.02 GAA, .946 save percentage and a 3-2-0 record. With Jake Allen (upper body) still working his way back from injury, Montembeault figures to see the majority of the workload going forward.