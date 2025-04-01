Montembeault will defend the cage at home versus the Panthers on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Montembeault has appeared in seven of the Habs' last eight contests in which he is sporting a 3-2-2 record and 3.16 GAA. The 28-year-old netminder has already set new personal bests in games played (55), wins (26) and shutouts (four). While Jakub Dobes has been decent this season -- a 6-4-2 record and .897 save percentage -- it should be mostly Montembeault the rest of the way while Montreal clings to a playoff spot.