Montembeault will guard the cage on the road against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Montembeault set new personal bests in games played (62), wins (31) and shutouts (four) last season, cementing himself as the No. 1 option in Montreal. With the Habs kicking off the 2025-26 campaign with a back-to-back, Jakub Dobes is scheduled to be between the pipes on the road versus the Red Wings on Thursday.