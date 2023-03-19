Montembeault made 36 saves in a 5-3 loss to the Lightning on Saturday. He allowed four goals.

His teammates played well through two periods, but they just couldn't hold back Steven Stamkos and Brandon Hagel in the third. Montembeault is 1-3-1 in his last six starts (22 goals allowed), and like a lot of Habs, he should be avoided in fantasy. Too much risk.