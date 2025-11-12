Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Toppled by Kings
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montembeault turned aside 21 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to Los Angeles, with the Kings' final goal getting scored into an empty net.
The Habs spotted Montembeault a 1-0 lead late in the first period, but it evaporated quickly in the second as the Kings struck three times in the first six minutes of the frame. The 29-year-old netminder has given up at least four goals in five of his last seven starts, stumbling to a 3.80 GAA and .853 save percentage over that stretch with a 3-3-1 record.
