Montembeault turned aside 21 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to Los Angeles, with the Kings' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Habs spotted Montembeault a 1-0 lead late in the first period, but it evaporated quickly in the second as the Kings struck three times in the first six minutes of the frame. The 29-year-old netminder has given up at least four goals in five of his last seven starts, stumbling to a 3.80 GAA and .853 save percentage over that stretch with a 3-3-1 record.