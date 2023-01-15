Montembeault made 36 saves in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.

Both New York goals came in the first seven minutes of the first period, and while Montembeault shut the door the rest of the way, the Montreal offense never got going. The 26-year-old netminder has lost four of his last five starts, but his defense hanging him out to dry has played a large role in that -- he's faced an average of 39 shots a game over that stretch. On the season, Montembeault carries a 3.31 GAA and .905 save percentage.