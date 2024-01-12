Montembeault made 32 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Sharks on Thursday.

Montembeault had no chance on the first goal. The Sharks forecheck pressured a Hab defender early in the first period. The defender made a blind backhand pass from the right corner into the goalmouth, where Luke Kunin pounced on the puck and scored. Fabian Zetterlund put in a one-timer late in the first and Nikita Okhotiuk notched the winner late in the second frame. It was a tough night for Montembeault, who came in on a two-game winning streak with victories over the elite Rangers and Stars. The Sharks ended a 12-game losing streak with the victory.