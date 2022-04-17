Montembault made 33 saves in an 8-4 loss to Washington at home on Saturday.

Gulp. The Habs didn't play a good defensive games and there were far too many bounces that didn't go their way, either. Montembault had to just ride out the game -- Carey Price had just made his season debut Friday and needed rest to recover from that outing. Just throw this game out and hope Montembault can get back in the win column soon. He's 0-5-0 since his last win on March 13 against Philly.