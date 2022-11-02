Montembeault will be in net Thursday on the road against Winnipeg.

Montembeault started in just three of Montreal's first 10 games, but he's made the most of his limited opportunities. He won his last two starts against Pittsburgh on Oct. 17 and Buffalo on Oct. 27 while stopping 69 of 73 shots. Winnipeg is tied for 23rd in the league offensively with just 2.89 goals per game, but they've been hot lately, posting a 3-0-1 record while scoring 14 goals over their last four games.