Montembeault (not injury related) will join the team ahead of next Sunday's game against the Lightning, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports Sunday.

Montembeault was loaned to AHL Laval for a conditioning stint. He's only played twice in the month of December so far, so the conditioning move makes sense in that respect. He'll have a couple more practices with Laval before joining the team on the trip in Tampa next week. In the meantime, Jacob Fowler and Jakub Dobes will continue to handle goaltending duties.