Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Will join team in Tampa
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montembeault (not injury related) will join the team ahead of next Sunday's game against the Lightning, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports Sunday.
Montembeault was loaned to AHL Laval for a conditioning stint. He's only played twice in the month of December so far, so the conditioning move makes sense in that respect. He'll have a couple more practices with Laval before joining the team on the trip in Tampa next week. In the meantime, Jacob Fowler and Jakub Dobes will continue to handle goaltending duties.
