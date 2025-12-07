Montembeault (illness) will not dress in Sunday's game against the Blues, the team announced.

Montembeault was set to start Sunday after Jakub Dobes started Saturday's front end of the back-to-back, but an illness has thrown a wrench in those plans. The 29-year-old will at least miss the game against the Blues with Kaapo Kahkonen called up to back up Dobes. The Canadiens are next in action on Tuesday, and it remains to be seen if Montembeault will be available by then at this time.