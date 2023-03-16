Montembeault is expected to guard the road crease against Florida on Thursday.

Montembeault has a 13-13-3 record, 3.31 GAA and .905 save percentage in 30 contests this season. He's struggled lately, posting a 3.67 GAA and an .886 save percentage over his last five outings. The Panthers are tied for the eighth-ranked offense with 3.39 goals per game in 2022-23.